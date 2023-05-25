Pervez Elahi faces arrest in corruption case as bail cancelled over no-show

LAHORE – Punjab police have arrived outside the residence of former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Parvez Elahi in the provincial capital Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf president is facing arrest as provincial administration is making efforts to detain him as his bail was cancelled by an anti-corruption court in a graft case. In recent developments, SSP and other officials cordoned off Elahi’s residence.

The bail of a seasoned politician ended today while he failed to appear before the court to get any further relief. During today’s hearing, Elahi’s counsel requested the judge to extend bail while the prosecution opposed it.

The prosecution maintained that the former Punjab chief minister’s medical report was concocted.

Following the arguments, judge canceled Elahi’s bail. The former Punjab Chief Minister earlier joined Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf after leaving Q-League.

Police break into Elahi’s residence

Last month, police in the provincial capital raided PTI leader Parvez Elahi’s house, and anti riots units barged into the house using armored vehicles, however, the former chief minister managed to dodge police.

Elahi’s workers and aides resisted police and anti-corruption officials’ operation which led to the chaos and several people suffered injuries.

Hours after the late-night drama, Punjab police booked Parvez Elahi on terror charges. A case has been lodged against 50 individuals at Ghalib Market police station. FIR was lodged under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and has more than 10 other charges related to attempted murder, rioting, and assault on government officials.