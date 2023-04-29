Pervez Elahi booked under terrorism charges for ‘attacking cops’ during mid night raid

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital raided PTI leader Parvez Elahi’s house, and anti riots units barged into the house using armored vehicles, however, the former chief minister managed to dodge police.

Elahi’s workers and aides resisted police and anti-corruption officials’ operation which led to the chaos and several people suffered injuries.

Hours after the late-night drama, Punjab police booked Parvez Elahi on terror charges. A case has been lodged against 50 individuals at Ghalib Market police station. FIR was lodged under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and has more than 10 other charges related to attempted murder, rioting, and assault on government officials.

The FIR stated that Elahi’s aide and staffers attacked cops with petrol bombs, and stones while the PTI leader assisted in escaping arrest during the raid.

The operation was conducted a day after anti-corruption officials detained a close friend of Parvez Elahi’s son, Moonis.

Journalists, human rights activists, and social media users condemned the police action as some women were also held for resisting the raid.

PTI chief Imran Khan denounced the operation as he called it an illegal raid on Pervez Elahi’s home with no respect for the women & family members present in the house. We are seeing the dismantling of democracy in Pak before our eyes, he said in a tweet.