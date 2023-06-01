Pervez Elahi arrested after days long manhunt

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has been arrested amid an ongoing crackdown on the former ruling party.

Initial reports suggest that Elahi, 77, was held under the cops’s watch for several days and he was detained today on Thursday near his residence in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, there is no information about his whereabouts as cops and ACE officials shifted him to an unknown location.

Last week, anti-corruption court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Pervaiz Elahi. Two arrest warrants were issued against Pervaiz Elahi so far. The first warrant was issued on May 25 after the cancellation of Pervaiz Elahi’s bail and the second warrant was issued today.

The development comes as provincial administration was making efforts to detain him as his bail was cancelled by an anti-corruption court in a graft case. Previosuly, senior officials including SSP and other officials cordoned off Elahi’s residence.

Last month, police in the provincial capital raided PTI leader Parvez Elahi’s house, and anti riots units barged into the house using armored vehicles, however, the former chief minister managed to dodge police.

More to follow…