Perveen Sarwar participates in foundation day of Daarul Shafqat

Begum Governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar on Sunday participated in a ceremony as a chief guest on the 135th Foundation Day of Daarul Shafqat on Sunday. Daarul Shafqat Superintendent Afshan Tabassam, Mian Munir Ahmed, Nighat Hussain Shah, Sadaf Rani, Ms Dr Nasreen Zubair, Ayesha Asghar and others were also present.

The superintendent briefed the participants about performance of institution. In her address, Perveen Sarwar highly appreciated the work being done by Daarul Shafqat for helpless children and said that there was no doubt in it that such institutions were not less than a blessing for the helpless children.—APP