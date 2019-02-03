Pervaiz Rashid quells rumours of deal between Nawaz, govt

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Pervaiz Rasheed has quelled rumours of an alleged deal between Nawaz Sharif and the government allowing the party leader to get out of prison and travel abroad.

Rasheed, in a intervies by a private Tv news channel, expressed regret at the rumours making the rounds and said there was no truth to the speculation that Nawaz had struck a deal potentially allowing him an exit.

“Political opponents even denied the existence of the hospital where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz breathed her last. They also said Nawaz wouldn’t return to Pakistan. But Nawaz did return, he and his daughter both went to prison. If Nawaz had to cut some deal, he would not have gone to prison with his daughter in the first place,” Rasheed lashed out.

Nawaz, who has been serving prison term after he was found guilty by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference in December last year, was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital from the Kot Lakhpat prison on Saturday.

An official of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) said that the committee had recommended shifting the former prime minister to a hospital where he could be examined by a kidney specialist and a diabetologist.

Another doctor, who had examined Nawaz during his incarceration at Adiala Jail, said that the former premier had serious health issues that could threaten his life.

“Nawaz has never struck a deal in his political career before, and he never will in the future too. He is a dignified person and has always sacrificed [in the interests of the country],” Rasheed continued.

Asked about Nawaz’s health condition, the senator said he as well as the former premier’s family only found out he was being taken to a hospital through media reports.

“Maryam [Nawaz] also only found out through media.—INP

