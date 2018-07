ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervaiz Khattak is likely to become chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again.

The decision was made by the PTI leadership, adding that the majority of party leaders support the decision.

According to the fresh results shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran Khan-led PTI is leading in the KP Assembly after securing 66 seats out of a total of 99.

