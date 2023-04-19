Pervaiz Elahi meets Imran Khan, discusses party tickets for Punjab polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has met the party chairman Imran Khan and discussed the matters related to the issuance of tickets for the Punjab polls.

Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi held discussions on the PTI tickets for the Punjab polls and the current political situation. During the meeting, Khan also inquired about Moonis Elahi.

The PTI chief said that the rulers were setting a wrong trend of not implementing the Supreme Court’s (SC) orders. He said that former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani had faced disqualification over the contempt of court and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to face the same penalty soon.

“We are going to file a petition in the SC via Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) former chief ministers. Khawaja Tariq Raheem and Fawad Chaudhry will pursue the cases.”

Pervaiz Elahi said that he held a detailed discussion on Punjab candidates and Imran Khan will announce the tickets by himself. “The government is using unconstitutional tactics to stop the elections and they will give proper response to their each unconstitutional move.”

“Shehbaz Sharif wants to stick to the rulership at any cost and he is completely exposed before the nation,” said the PTI president.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for rejecting the Supreme Court’s (SC) eight-member larger

bench hearing petitions against the Supreme Court Practice & Procedure Bill.

He said in a statement that honourable judges were included in the SC’s eight-member bench but PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet rejected the bench before the hearing. He said that it was an undemocratic and unconstitutional move to reject a bench before the hearing.

He criticised that Shehbaz’s cabinet was exhibiting stubbornness by rejecting the SC orders. He said that lawyers, bar councils and the nation are standing alongside the Supreme Court.