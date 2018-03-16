Peru to seek extradition of ex-president from US

Lima

Peru’s judicial branch called for “reciprocity” from the United States when requesting the extradition of former President Alejandro Toledo who is accused of bribery, Xinhua quoted the state news agency Andina as saying here on Thursday.

“I think we must ask U.S. authorities for reciprocity, because when they send us an extradition order, especially for drug trafficking, we don’t take more than three months,” said Duberli Rofriguez, president of the judiciary.

Toledo, who served as president from 2001 to 2006, faces charges of accepting 20 million US dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht in exchange for lucrative public works contracts.

He is also accused of influence peddling and money laundering.

Toledo denied all charges and alleged that his political enemies are exacting revenge for his presidential victory.

Peru and the United States signed an extradition agreement in 2001, which was said to have enhanced cooperation on the suppression of crime.—APP