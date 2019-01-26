Persons involved in Sahiwal incident to get instant punishment: Chohan

Staff Reporter

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that there is a huge difference between tragic incidents of Sahiwal and Model Town. The persons involved in the murder and hooliganism in the Model Town incident were given promotions and protection. Former Principal Secretary to CM Tauqeer Shah, DCO Muhammad Usman and DIG Operations Rana Jabbar were given promotions, while SP Model Town was given complete protection by the then government. While, punishments have been given to all persons involved in the Sahiwal incident in 72 hours. DSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and SP CTD have been suspended and DIG CTD has been removed from the post. All involved persons have been arrested because the supremacy of the law is the promise of the Imran Khan government from the day first. There is no room in the new Pakistan for those who violate law.

These views were expressed by Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in a statement after the exhibition of the works of young artists at the Rawalpindi Arts Council on Saturday. He said this incident has badly shaken the whole nation and we are standing with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and mourning. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced financial aid of two crore for the family of those who have died in this incident.

The Punjab government will bear the financial expenditures of the education of the children. The family of Khalil will get free medical facility along with education. The prime minister and the chief minister have expressed heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family. The state will make all-out efforts to support the bereaved family and they will also be provided justice.

Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar we promise with the children of Khalil to give exemplary punishment to those involved in this incident. PTI has always called for justice and supremacy of law. We will not make the JIT report the part of the office record like former rulers, while we will give such punishment to the nominated accused that no police official will ever think of playing with life, honour and property of anybody under the cover of police uniform.

He further said CM Usman Buzdar immediately took notice of the incident and announced taking action against those involved in this incident in 72 hours. We believe that there is no room for violators of law in the new Pakistan. The Punjab government is keeping the promise of justice. The supremacy of law is the promise of Imran Khan from the day first.

