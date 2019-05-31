ANNOUNCING yet again, a three-month extension in temporary international travel restrictions on Pakistan, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended an urgent analysis of the startling increase in polio cases in Pakistan in order to understand the factors that have led to “the most serious deterioration in polio eradication seen since 2014.” The IHR has urged the new Government in Pakistan to review its efforts as polio eradication programme is ‘no longer on track’.

It is ironical that despite numerous rounds of polio vaccination carried out in different parts of the country, the virus, instead of receding, is increasing as is evident from the increased cases both in 2018 and so far in 2019. Therefore, the authorities concerned should look into the situation in an objective manner to pinpoint the deficiencies and how to overcome them. According to analysis by IHR, political transition in 2018 stagnated the country’s progress towards zero as cases increased to 12 in 2018. The situation continues to massively deteriorate in 2019 as the number has already risen to an unpardonable 20 in just five months, with an 18 month-old male child from Bannu being the latest victim to have been confirmed on May 29. A province-wise breakup of the polio situation shows out of 20 cases, 14 are from the KP and former tribal region and three each from Punjab and Sindh. Previously, there was war on terror going on with full scale in some parts of KP and formerly FATA and some areas were difficult to access by polio teams. However, the law and order situation has now improved much and accessibility should not be an issue. The federal and provincial governments should redouble their efforts to reach out to every child with the help of Pakistan Army, elected representatives, political leaders and religious scholars as the country cannot afford to continue diversion of huge resources for eradication of disease when some other diseases like hepatitis and TB are playing havoc with the life of the citizens and need urgent attention.