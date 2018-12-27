Persistent gas crisis

THE situation has not much changed vis-à-vis availability of gas in winter season. Despite claims by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan at the floor of the National Assembly that no gas load-shedding will be carried out in the winter season, the people especially domestic consumers are suffering because of gas shortage.

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers, commercial units and zero-rated industries in the winter. However just mere issuing the statements will not help address the issue which has been haunting the consumers especially over the last five years. Had the relevant authorities especially the gas distribution companies timely estimated the accurate demand and supply, the situation could have been avoided with the timely import of LNG. It is also because of the incompetence of the top officials of SSGCL and the SNGPL that the Prime Minister had ordered an inquiry against them. In fact there is need to completely overhaul and reform both the gas distribution companies whose losses are also running into billions of rupees. These need to be curtailed as part of efforts to ensure uninterrupted gas to the consumers. It has also been seen that due to less gas pressure, certain consumers have also installed gas compressors in order to increase their gas pressure. Resultantly, other consumers have to suffer with zero gas. There is a need to launch a large-scale operation against these consumers and those involved in gas theft. By improving efficiency of the system and curtailing leakages, the situation can be improved to a considerable level. Then the LNG should be imported keeping in view the demand so that the people do not suffer. The country still has sufficient reserves to meet domestic gas requirements. There is need to gear up exploration activities of oil and gas as complete self reliance in fuel will help the country save valuable foreign exchange. In addition, energy security will also help the country achieve rapid industrialization and push up economic growth.

