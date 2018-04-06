Permission to increase number of loudspeakers for Azan welcomed

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s decision on giving permission for increasing the number of loudspeakers from one to four for Azaan and Khutaba purposes in mosques.

He said that now it is duty of Ulema and imams to ensure that the loudspeakers are used only for Azaan and Khutba purposes.

The minister said that everyone has to follow the Loud Speaker Act because in the past, violations of the act had severely damaged our social, political and democratic culture.

He said that for bringing about positive changes in society, the Punjab government has formed Interfaith Advisory Committee to promote unity, religious tolerance and mutual respect among all segments of society.