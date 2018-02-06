Perils of human trafficking

A boat carrying illegal migrants capsized off the coast of Zuwara, Libya early Friday which, according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, resulted in the death of as many as thirty-two Pakistanis including children. FIA claimed on Sunday to have arrested four human smugglers along with the central character of a human trafficking network linked to the incident.

This particular incident which also claimed life of other nationals once again highlights how human smuggling and trafficking has become a rising phenomenon not only in Pakistan but other countries as well which indeed requires collaborative efforts to bring to justice those who exploit innocent and poor people to fill their pockets. In case of Pakistan, the overflow of Afghan refugees, unemployment, permeable boundaries and formation of organised global smuggling groups has made it an opportune working atmosphere for human smugglers. Young boys are most vulnerable targets because they often themselves access these groups in search of a job. These victims of human or migrant smuggling are mostly found in the Middle East and European countries. According to Pakistan Thematic Group on Human Trafficking (PTGHT), the coastline between Karachi and Gwadar is often used for human trafficking by road to Iranian border on the way to Gulf States from where they are picked up by gangs and transported to Greece, Italy and Spain via ships. In case of female victims they are sold into forced, temporary or false marriages and in some cases their new husbands move them across Pakistani borders and forced them into sex industry in destinations like Qatar and Oman or the UAE. The situation warrants that apart from developing liaison with regional countries, there is also need to develop capacity of relevant agencies in order to ensure strict enforcement of trafficking-related legislation. In fact there is dire need to tackle trafficking as a security issue. Different awareness raising campaigns can be initiated through media, radio messages and seminars in different educational institutes so that people can be educated about the hazards of human trafficking.

Related