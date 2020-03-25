Performance should be top priority for selection, not fitness: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes the top priority for selection in the team should be performance, saying fitness was just one of the criteria for the game not everything. “If fitness is the only thing required for cricket then only athletes would have been playing the game. A performer should be given priority who is winning matches for the county. Fitness isone of the part but not everything,” he said while talking on a show at a private news channel. Speaking about the fixing issues, Hafeez who scored 3,652 runs in 55 Tests, said anyone who has damaged Pakistan’s pride should not be given a chance. “If a player was proven guilty then he must not be allowed to play for the country again. Standards should be set in the game as the country’s pride comes first,” he said.—APP