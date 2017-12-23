Performance report presented

Staff Reporter

The 141stmeeting of the OPF Board of Governors was convened on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Chairman OPF Board of Governors Barrister Amjad Malik.

The proceedings initiated with the presentation of OPF’s Annual Performance Report 2016-17 to the Board for approval. It is worth-mentioning that the Estate Management Record pertaining to OPF housing schemes is being digitalized and the software launching was done in the presence of Chairman and Board members.

Through this software overseas Pakistanis would be able to access all the details regarding their property from the comfort of their respective homes.