Performance report of OGRA issued

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The annual report of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) showing its performance and the measures taken during 2018-19, to safeguard public interest through effective regulation in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector was issued here on Tuesday.

The report stated that the authority, during 2018-19 conducted inspections at 447 fuel outlets and issued 182 show cause notices for overcharging, less filling and non-conforming quality, imposing penalty of Rs 64.57 million

Besides, OGRA instantly redressed as many as 663 complaints received against different outlets under the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ initiative.

To ensure provision of quality petroleum products across the country, the authority, through Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), made 460 quality checks of imported energy products and 725 quality checks for imported non-energy products. Similarly, 368 & 1,508 quality checks were carried out at lube blending plants and oil depots respectively.

Moreover, 267 quality checks were performed at oil refineries and 53 quality checks at WOP’s (While Oil Pipeline) Terminal Stations.

During the year 2018-19, OGRA granted nine provisional licences to construct storage facilities before establishing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), paving the way for an investment of around Rs 4.5 billion in oil infrastructure over the next three years. The authority also granted permission to six companies including LaGuardia Petroleum (Pvt.) Limited (Sindh), Oil Industries Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited (Punjab), Euro Oil (Pvt.) Limited (Punjab),