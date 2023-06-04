Performance of Waka raga and Demonstration of Ikebana held

A beautiful event comprising performance of Waka raga and Demonstration of Ikebana was held on Saturday, 3 June 2023 at Zia Mohiuddin Auditorium, National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa). The event was jointly organized by Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Sindh and National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

Mr. Toshio Odagiri, Honourable Consul General of Japan, Karachi graced the event as the Chief Guest. While Ms. Sadia Rashid, President, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), Sindh, Mr. Azmat Ataka, First Vice President, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), Sindh and Mr. Junaid Zuberi, Chief Executive Officer, National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) represented their respective organizations.

The event consisted on two different segments of Japanese literature and culture i.e. “Waka” poetry and the Japanese art of flower decoration, “Ikebana”.Addressing the audience at the beginning of the event, Hon’ble Toshio Odagiri appreciated the combination of waka poetry and Pakistani traditional ragas. Expressing his thoughts about Ikebana, he said that Ikebana has become a part of daily life not only in Japan but also in other countries. As it is being used commonly in homes, offices, ceremonies and other public places.

He appreciated the efforts of PJCA and especially the contribution of Prof. Asifa Ataka for the promotion of this art in Pakistan. Expressing his views, the Consul General said that organizing such activities is a means of promoting literary, cultural and social ties between the two countries and bringing them closer together and understanding each other.