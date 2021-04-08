Performance of VROs, FD officers underscored

Jhang District Police Officer Sarfraz Khan Virk held a meeting with VROs (Victim Response Officers) and Front Desk (FD) Staff of all police stations of the district at DPO Office.

At the beginning of the meeting, monthly performance of all VROs and Front Desk Staff was reviewed.

The DPO also sought explanation from VROs and front desk staff who did not perform well, asking them improve their performance as performance of all staff will be strictly monitored.

The DPO said that Victim Response Officers have been deployed in all the police stations of the district for the relief of the citizens with the objective to ensure timely assistance to the victims.

Talking to the staff, he said that the citizens should be treated with courtesy so that an atmosphere of trust can be created between the citizens and the police.