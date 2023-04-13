Performance of Price Control Magistrates reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday said that the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed prices. In this regard, Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field. He was addressing a meeting of Price Control Magistrates held in the committee room of his office.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Price Control Magistrates, and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates. He said that the price control magistrates should go to the shops on daily basis and check the prices and quality of the food items. He said that legal action would be taken in case of any violation. He directed that the price lists should be displayed properly at all the shops.

He said that the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates should go to the fruit and vegetable markets and monitor the auction of fruits.—APP