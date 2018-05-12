Performance of PML-N govt example for all: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that performance of Pakistan Muslim League-N government is a worth-following example for all.

He was talking to a delegation of elected representatives who called on him here today. He said the government has worked hard for bringing improvements in health, education and other sectors and as a result, Punjab has taken the lead while the people were badly ignored in KPK and Sindh provinces. He said that both Zardari and Niazi have wreak-devastated their provinces.

The claimants of politics of principles have set a new record of deviation from their earlier claim by being paid which has been exposed in the senate elections. The conscious people of Pakistan have fully understood Zardari and Niazi brothers who have deceived the masses for five long years with their hollow slogans. The politics of Niazi Sahib is filled with U-turns, sit-ins and setting records of falsehood.

The so-called claimants of change were unable to complete any worthwhile project in KPK and Peshawar city has been dug in the name of metro bus project. He said that Zardari’s huge stolen amount in Swiss banks testify his corruption stories. Those who are totally drenched in corruption are now talking about the accountability! He said that Muslim League-N government’s unusual steps for public welfare will bury their politics and the next elections will harbinger the victory of transparency, honesty and public service.

The brave people of Pakistan will cast their votes on the basis of performance and so-called claimants of change as well as the plunders will be rejected by them, concluded the Chief Minister.