Perfect Sunday evening? Find out how Saba Qamar spent it!

In a world of glamorized pictures and celebrities showcasing a carefully curated image, it is incredibly uplifting when we get to see an unfiltered moment from someone who’s constantly under the public scrutiny.

One such celebrity is Saba Qamar who does not shy away from sharing casual glimpses of her life with the fans. Qamar often shares snippets of her private life where we see her spending quality time with her nieces. Be it mimicking the famouse ‘pawri ho rai hai’ meme or laughing cheek to cheek with her nieces, the fun-loving ‘Baaghi’ star appears to be that favorite, go-to aunt who knows how to enjoy life. The star shared a cute video where she can be seen riding a bicycle with her young nieces. The heartwarming video is sure to put a smile on your face. The video is reminiscent of old times when cycling would be everyone’s best way to spend a perfect Sunday evening before the Monday blues would kick in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)



It looks like the silver screen star had the best weekend and we cannot help but envy the young kids for having the coolest aunt around. What did you do over the weekend? How did you spend it? Let us know in the comments!