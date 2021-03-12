Perfect Friday look? take cues from Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has been a massive style icon for many women out there. A lot of women resonate with her personal style and try to inculcate the same to bring oomph to their styling game. From her day to day outfits to the A-game that the diva brings in her dramas through her style statement, Ayeza Khan never disappoints.

The ‘Pyaray Afzal’ star turned to her Instagram to share her ootd captioning the picture “Jummah Mubarak”.

White is a color associated with holiness and Khan intelligently donned it to exude that conventional Friday look. She looks breathtaking in all white outfit with a touch of blue. The actress decided to keep her makeup and jewelry minimal and added a sophisticated pair of slip-ons to radiate elegance and class.

Fans have been swooning over the effortless look curated by their favorite celebrity and hundreds of comments under the picture are a testament to that.