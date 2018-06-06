Pepsi environment protection

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PepsiCo commemorated World Environment Day at its snacks manufacturing facility at Sundar Industrial Estate, with an interactive session for staff, informative presentations by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and an outdoor demonstration on reuse of organic waste. “World Environment Day allows us to reaffirm our commitment to Performance with Purpose, PepsiCo’s belief that its success is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us,” said Mr. Syed Kazmi, Plant Manager for the snacks manufacturing facility. “We believe PepsiCo Pakistan has tremendous potential to deliver on Performance with Purpose goals of improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect the planet, and empowering people around the world.” PepsiCo’s snacks manufacturing facility, located on Sundar Industrial Estate, is a state-of-the-art plant where sustainability is a way of life. Several achievements have been made at the plant as a result of the alignment with our global Performance with Purpose philosophy.