PEPCO directs DISCOs to strictly adhere to safety SOPs

Our correspondent

Lahore

Managing Director Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Musaddiq Ahmed Khan has directed all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to adhere to PEPCO safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The directive was issued in wake of increased fatal accidents of linemen while working on distribution transformer sub-stations without permit to work (PTW) and proper grounding, to remove faults/replacement of burnt transformers/jumpers.

MD PEPCO said, that during investigations, it was revealed that distribution transformer sub stations are neither properly maintained nor proper D-Fuses are installed, instead rock fuses (‘rora’ fuses) are used which become invisible during darkness and heavy sunlight, that may lead to fatal accidents. Furthermore, the line staff does not have proper lighting arrangements at night to carry out the work safely.

He said that the lives of the line staff are priceless and they are the asset of their respective companies.

Hence, all Power Distribution Companies must carry out proper maintenance of distribution transformer sub stations and D-Fuses as per rating of transformer capacity. Installation of search lights on vehicles dedicated for night duty must also be ensured.

This practice will not only minimize the fatal accidents but will also reduce the ratio of damaged transformers. Improvement in uninterrupted power supply will be an added advantage of this practice, he added.

He also directed the CEOs to submit monthly progress in this regard to Health Safety Environment and Quality Cell PEPCO for subsequent performance review meetings.