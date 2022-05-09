Pep talk ‘Shaksiyat-e-Kashmir’ held in north Kashmir’s Gurez

The Indian Army on Sunday organised a pep talk ‘Shaksiyat-e-Kashmir’ at Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. As per an Army spokesman, three prominent personalities of Kashmir interact with the locals and delivered motivational speeches with an aim to inspire and ignite the youth of the valley through their success stories.

More than 200 students from different schools and Degree College Gurez attended the event apart from SDM, SDPO, officers of the Indian Army and other officials of the Civil Administration.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Mudassir Ahmad Wani, SDM Gurez, who welcomed the speakers and thanked the Indian Army for organising such events in Gurez.

Bashir Assad, journalist and author of the book ‘K Files’ was the first speaker of the pep talk and narrated his life experiences to the gathering and stressed upon identifying the right talent and temperament in children which can be polished through hard work and education to achieve success in life.

Sami Ara Surury, the first woman pilot from Kashmir, who came all the way from Mumbai to meet the children, was the second speaker who instantly connected with the children and narrated her success story.—GK