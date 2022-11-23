Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract extension with Manchester City which will keep the Spaniard with the club for a further two years.

The club confirmed the news on their website.

His current deal was set to expire at the end of this season but he will now stay with the club till at least 2025.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me,” he said.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. “I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 and has revolutionised the club since signing his first contract.

Under their Spanish manager, City has won 11 major honours including four of the last five Premier League titles.

Across all competitions, Guardiola has won 271 of the 374 matches he has overseen, giving him a win percentage of 72.4% while his teams have scored 921 goals during that period, at an average of 2.46 goals per game.

His 374 games at City are also second only to Les McDowall (587).

Guardiola’s extension will take his time with the reigning Premier League champions to nine years, which dwarfs any of his previous coaching jobs. He previously spent four seasons at Barcelona and three with Bayern Munich.

City currently sits second in the league table and with Erling Haaland on their side, finally look to break the Champions League code.

Jurgen Klopp also signed a new deal with Liverpool not that long ago, meaning their rivalry will go on for a while as well.