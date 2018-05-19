People’s Youth Organization, office-bearers announced

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed following office-bearers of Peoples Youth Organization of Sindh with immediate effect.

Peoples Youth Organization (Sindh) Senior Vice President Shafqat Mirani, Vice President-I Roma Mattoo, Vice President-II Tariq Bulaidi, Vice President-III Ishaq Birohi, Vice President-IV Nadir Gabol, General Secretary Shoaib Mirza, Deputy General Secretary-I Masroor Rajpar, Deputy General Secretary-II Azam Nohani, Information Secretary Taimoor Mahar, Deputy Information Secretary-I Taimoor Domki, Deputy Information Secretary-II Aqraba Fatima, Finance Secretary Sagar Memon, Co-Ordination Secretary Majid Kalwar, Records & Events Secretary Waseem Akhter, Office Secretary Muzamil Chandio.

Notifications in this regard were issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Thursday.