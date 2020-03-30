Peoples’ help must to win war against corona: CS

The war against coronavirus cannot be won without cooperation of the people. There is a need to infuse sense of confidence among citizens so as to achieve positive results, said Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review administrative matters, provision of healthcare facilities and daily-use commodities in the province.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned.

The chief secretary ordered that instead of police, only officials of health department and district administration would now deal with cases of confirmed or suspected coronavirus patient. The meeting decided that the administration would be bound to facilitate logistics for power plants so that electricity production could not be affected.

The chief secretary ordered the officers to ensure that vehicles carrying eatables, medicines and medical equipment are not stopped in any case.

In order to avoid inconvenience at check-points, such vehicles must have letters of relevant companies with them, he added.

The meeting also reviewed supply of essential items including flour, sugar, wheat, pulses and ghee. The chief secretary was briefed that additional supplies of these commodities have been given to all divisions and there is no shortage of any eatable in districts.

Secretary Industries told the meeting that a crackdown on hoarders is underway across the province and a strict check is being kept on hoarding.

The Secretary Primary Healthcare briefed that the Contact Tracing System has been launched to get information about people who remained in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient and services of PITB as well as staff of education department would be acquired for this process.