People’s Hari Card Scheme on the cards

Staff Report

The Government of Sindh has decided to launch People’s Hari Card Scheme to extend help to the farming community, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Provincial government will extend Rs. three billion subsidy to farmers this year under the Hari card scheme,” Sindh’s Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu has said.

“The agriculture department will register one million cultivators under the scheme,” provincial minister said.

“The province will provide one billion rupees subsidy each on fertilizer, feed and DAP to the agriculture sector and the farming community,” Rahu said.

Sindh’s agriculture minister said that small farmers will be registered under the scheme.