Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani said that cooperation of all institutions and departments in fighting against pandemic disease is the need of time and only mutual and cohesive efforts can ensure fighting against dangers of virus.

He further said that police officers and officials are on the front and playing the role of front line soldiers so that expansion of this coronavirus may be reduced and citizens may be saved from this lethal virus. He added that the police force is engaged in streets, mohallas and roads for implementation of measures of the government and despite all of dangers, police force will be offering their duties diligently.

He added that all possible steps are being taken for the protection of Police employees deputed in the field and offices whereas the provision of essential equipments from Nimir industrial chemicals and Zil Limited are praiseworthy steps.

These views were expressed by him while meeting with Khalid Qazi Director Nimir Industrial Chemicals and Shabbir Hussain Director of Zil Limited. During the meeting, Khalid Qazi and Shabbir Hussain acknowledged and praised the efforts of Punjab Police in fight against Corona virus. DIG Training Suleman Sultan was also present at this occasion.

Khalid Qazi and Shabbir Hussain handed on 15000 soaps and 200 hand sanitizers to Addl IG operations Inam Ghani for the use of employees. Addl IG operations Inam Ghani paid thanks from Punjab police to them for providing essential equipments for the safety of Police employees. On this occasion, Khalid Qazi was of the opinion that police officers and officials offering their duties during Corona lock down are the heroes of the Nation because they are standing in front of dangers all the time therefore provision of safety equipments to them should be the top priority.