In a stride towards enhanced public transportation, a new route within the Peoples Bus Service network has been initiated in Hyderabad, stretching from Hala Naka, Detha Station to Tando Jam Kesana Mori. Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon announced this new route here on Tuesday.

He said that the governments foremost priority was to facilitate the public with unparalleled travel amenities, the new route will offer premier travel amenities to the inhabitants of Hyderabad and its surroundings. He expressed that our mission was to guarantee high-quality services for our citizens.

The objective behind extending the Peoples Bus Service to encompass additional regions is to alleviate travel inconveniences and stimulate local business endeavours.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the new service will have a positive impact on the lives and business endeavours of the people of the region. Sindh government’s proactive approach to expanding travel infrastructure is in line with the larger goal of enhancing overall well-being. Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that empowering women in all fields is the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The inclusion of female bus drivers will not only promote gender equality but also strengthen the sense of safety and security during womens commutes. He said that the implementation of the second phase of the Peoples Bus Service is expected to significantly reduce travel problems for the people, bringing relief and convenience to the public. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service will not only create a positive environmental impact but also generate new employment opportunities.

He said the Sindh government’s determination to expedite the completion of the Red Line BRT project reflects their dedication to improving public transportation and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens.