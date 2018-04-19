People’s bus service launched

The Sindh government has given a gift to the Karachities by starting Peoples Bus Service in the city in collaboration with private bus company, Daewoo.

The commuters can travel easily from Dawood Chowrangi till Tower.

Sindh Minister for Transport, Labour and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah formally inaugurated “Peoples Bus Service at Karachi water and Sewerage board office premises in a simple ceremony. However, the 10 buses are few very for a city like Karachi where a majority of the population of roughly 16 million depend on public transport for daily commute.

Initially 10 buses would ply the streets of Karachi, between Quaidabad and Tower, till 11pm. Last year, the Sindh government had taken notice of the dilapidated condition of public transport in the city, approving a plan to introduce 600 intercity buses in Karachi.

The decision had come during a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Muraf Ali Shah.The CM said that the Sindh government will help transporters in generating funds for the new buses, while their insurance will be done by the Sindh Insurance Company.

Elaborating himself he said that the Sindh government will give Rs2 billion through Modraba, and provide banks 30 percent credit risk guarantee.

However, at the meeting, Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had said the city needed around 8,000 new buses. The number was given considering the danger people pose to their lives by filing the buses till the ceiling, only to adjust the maximum number in each vehicle—. INP

