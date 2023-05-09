Peoples bus service drivers’ ‘absence’ leaves commuters in lurch

Public transportation issues continue to persist in Karachi as the regular absence of the Peoples’ Bus Service drivers causing difficulties for commuters on multiple routes.

Instead of convenience, the newly launched People’s Bus Service is slowly becoming a hassle for citizens as the absence of the drivers of bus service has become commonplace in Karachi.

According to the sources, Sindh government also reduced the number of buses from 30 to 20, meanwhile, the commuters of the public bus service have also complained about the delays on various routes of the People’s Bus Service.

Moreover, the reduction of 10 busses on the R-1 route from Malir Model Colony to DHA Karachi has resulted in longer wait times for commuters. On the other hand, the incharge of Bus Service – R1 route – said that the time from 7 am to 10 am are being recorded as peak time, and efforts are being made to ensure that drivers arrive at their designated times.