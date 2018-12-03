People with disabilities to be given special status: Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that ‘Special persons’ deserved special treatment in society and not the corrupt who had looted the public money. Speaking at the inauguration of day-long family festival for the persons with disabilities at PILAC here on Monday, he said the government would introduce legislation to accord special status to the people with disabilities.

The festival was held to commemorate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The minister said hearts and minds of the special persons beat for the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that these people were blessed with extraordinary abilities.

He asked the Director General PILAC Sughra Sadaf to hold such ceremonies for the special persons after three months, adding that their talents should be acknowledged round-the-year.

The Punjab information and culture minister expressed the resolve to provide equal opportunities for the people with disabilities in the cultural ministry, adding that talented persons with disabilities would be given awards to acknowledge their achievements.

Later, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan met the people with disabilities and shared special moments with them. He also listened to their demands.

He also had a photo-session with the special persons.

The minister gave away mementos to various philanthropists on the occasion. Veteran TV actor Arshad Mehmood moderated the event.—APP

