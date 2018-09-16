People will soon feel ‘pleasant change’: CM Punjab

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the people of the country will soon feel a pleasant change in their lives.

In a statement, the chief minister said the PTI government has been implementing its reforms agenda in every sector of the province.

He said he is personally monitoring the implementation of the government’s first hundred days agenda.

Buzdare reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to make Pakistan a peaceful, developed and prosperous country.

Lately, the prime minister had chaired a meeting of the Punjab cabinet in Lahore.

He directed the chief minister and his cabinet to make it their first priority to identify corrupt practices and take strict action against the corrupt elements.

The prime minister said performance of the Punjab government should be an example for the rest of the provinces.

Share on: WhatsApp