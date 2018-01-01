People will not accept politics of deadlines, sit-ins: Rana Arshad

Staff Reporter

People of Pakistan will always remember PML (N)’s role for development and prosperity and will reject politics of deadlines and sit-ins.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Rana Muhammad Arshad said this talking to media here on Sunday. “PML (N) have brought a revolution of development, stirred country out of darkness of two decades, completed energy projects and these efforts will be written in golden letters in the history of Pakistan”, he said. He said that people want solutions of their problems, prosperity and progress and same was the agenda of the government of PML (N).

He said that all development projects were being completed to eliminate darkness from the country. He said that government had set-up many power plants from its own resources, while the China being a great friend had also cooperated a great deal in this regard.

He said that when PML (N) came into power, energy crises had become very intriguing in our country. Poverty, unemployment and energy crises were the gift of corruption of former rulers who filled their pockets by mugging national resources ruthlessly and did not pay any attention to end up energy crises.

Rana Arshad said that, opposition instead of giving deadlines, should pay attention towards resolving issues of the masses. He said that former corrupt rulers and some other elements had joined hands for negative politics.