People will decide who will be next PM, not Nawaz Sharif: Khurshid Shah

PANO AQIL : Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Khurshid Shah addressed a rally here on Thursday, saying that the decision on who will become the next prime minister will be made by the people, not Nawaz Sharif.

Shah was reacting to Nawaz Sharif announcing that his brother and current Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be the next prime minister.

“How can Nawaz Sharif decide who will be the next prime minister? The decision on whether Bilawal Bhutto, Shehbaz Sharif or Imran Khan becoming the prime minister will be taken by the people,” Shah said.

Shah, taking another jibe at the former prime minister, said Yousaf Raza Gillani did not ask why he was asked to leave the office of prime minister

Orignally published by INP