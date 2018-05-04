People will decide who is disqualified, says Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Friday said that the people will decide who is disqualified or not in the next elections.

Addressing media outside the Supreme Court after hearing a contempt of court case against him, Talal lashed at the two main opposition parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Who is eligible and who is disqualified? And who is corrupt or not. The people will decide in the next general elections,.” he stated.

Talal Chaudhry said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s only crime is that he is fighting against the status quo, and was responsible for majority of the development projects in the country.

On the other hand, he said, the PPP and PTI have failed miserably to deliver and are not involved massive corruption. “They cannot even clean the streets in Karachi, stop cheating in Matric exams, and even sold manhole covers. Then there are those who can’t even exterminate rats in KP,” he said taking direct jibes at both parties.

Talal said that instead Nawaz Sharif was disqualified just for not receiving salary from his son’s firm, while who involved in massive corruption were declared ‘honest and trustworthy’.

“The world knows who is the blue-eyed boy. Everyone know that Nawaz Sharif is being punished because he is undettered against the status.”

Speaking about the acquittal of Imran Khan in a case on the 2014 sit-in, he questioned who was behind the violence, attacks on police and the state-run PTV other than Imran Khan.

He said that the next general elections is not just to form the next government, but to bring back Nawaz Sharif with massive support of the votes of the people.

Earlier during the hearing, the minister’s counsel requested the apex court to adjourn the hearing until Monday, which was approved. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, is hearing the contempt of court case against Chaudhry.

Chaudry is facing contempt of court charges by making anti-judiciary remarks at a party rally earlier this year. He has been indicted and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Orignally published by NNI