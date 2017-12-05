People will choose Nawaz once again in 2018: Marriyum

Islamabad

State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said the people of Pakistan will once again choose and vote for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the general elections in 2018. While speaking to media outside the accountability court, Marriyum said that those who eliminated load shedding and terrorism are appearing before the courts. “We are appearing before the courts because we want to show that it is important to follow the law and Constitution.” Lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan, Marriyum said: “when we were installing power projects then one person was attacking the parliament.” The same person staged many protests and stated that Islamabad will be locked down but we continue working, she remarked. “Now, the same person is chanting, making noise about other unimportant issues while we are working day and night to fulfill our promises we made.” She also said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has produced record level of electricity in the country. “We had promised to rid the country of darkness.”—INP