People who want to shun violence should be given a chance: Fawad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said people who want to shun the path of violence should be given a chance to return to normal life.

Fawad made these remarks to give context to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s earlier statement in which he revealed that the government was in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

In a video message, the information minister said the state of Pakistan had gone through an enormous ordeal as it sacrificed thousands of lives in the war against terrorism.

“The country has defeated terrorist organisations such as al-Qaeda in Pakistan and completely ended India’s conspiracies,” Fawad said. “Now it is time to move forward. State policies are made in a specific background and situation.”

He further said that about 3,000 people in Balochistan, who were a victim of Indian conspiracies, had now returned.

Similarly, he added, there are individuals in various splinter groups of TTP who wanted to honour their pledge of allegiance to the country.

“The principle, which Prime Minister Imran Khan had put forth, is to bring back people, who were derailed from Pakistan, in the mainstream life in the purview of our Constitution and law,” the minister stressed.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said a European TV channel has exposed fake news by Indian media regarding the Pakistan Air Force launching an offensive in Panjshir, Afghanistan.

The minister shared a video report of the TV channel France 24, which stated that Indian media picked up an unverified video clip from Afghan media and reported it as the PAF striking fighters opposed to the Taliban after their takeover of the country.

India’s Republic TV and Zee Hindustan aired footage from the video game Arma-3 and claimed that the visuals showed the PAF attacking the anti-Taliban fighters.