People welcome budget

Islamabad

People from different segments of life have termed the budget 2018-2019 as balanced budget and hailed the government for considering the grievances and announcing incentives for the people of different sectors.

Talking to Radio Pakistan State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that allocation of more than Rs 46 billion for education sector is a step of the government for the promotion of education.

Member of National Assembly, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that no new tax has been imposed in federal budget.

The President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shiekh Naveed Iqbal said that enhancement of Rs 270 billion for the Provinces under NFC Award is a good step of the government.

In Bahawalpur the people hailed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The people termed it a balanced, positive and progressive.

Traders and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also hailed the new federal budget for the year 2018-19.

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Zahidullah Shinwari said incentives have been put both for the public and trader communities.

Senior journalist Dr Salahuddin welcomed the increase in salaries and pensions of government servants.

He said the initiatives taken by federal government for public welfare are admirable.

People belonging to various segment of the society in Balochistan have also appreciated the federal budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018-19.

Federal Minister for Postal services Maulana Amir Zaman termed the budget in line with the aspirations of the common people and said that it will help give much relief to them.

Member Balochistan Assembly and former provincial minister, Ubaidullah Jan Babet has called the budget balanced and people friendly.

Former federal minister, Sikandar Jogezai, President Anjaman-e-Tajiran and President National Press Club Loralai have also hailed the federal budget.

In Gilgit Baltistan, people belonging to various segment of have welcomed the Federal budget proposals for the years 2018-19.

Minister Works Gilgit Baltistan Dr Muhammad Iqbal said a huge amount has been proposed for public sector development program which will put country on path of rapid development .

Commenting on budget, Minister Planning and Development Iqbal Hassan said termed the budget balance and public friendly.

Special assistant to Chief Minister Abid Baig has appreciated ten percent ad hoc relief to civil and military employees and fifty percent enhance in house rent and ceiling.—APP