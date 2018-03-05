People to vote for progress, dev in election: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the people did not like negative politics of levelling baseless allegations.

They just want development and progress and they would vote for it in the general elections of 2018, he said in a statement.

The CM said that politics of lies would meet its logical end and the process of development and prosperity would continue.

The chief minister said that development and progress was the right of the people, which no one could stop. Those who halted the journey of progress were actually the enemies of the public, he added.

The CM said that he had served people as a noble deed considering it worship and his last breath was also dedicated to it. Today, Pakistan is more peaceful and economically developed as compared with the past and people are benefiting from the completion of energy, education, health and infrastructure projects, he added.

He said that Pakistan was moving forward on the road to development due to balanced policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-N. Public welfare agenda is being carried out successfully and whole world is surprised on the completion of energy projects in record period of time.

Shahbaz Sharif said that transparency and standard of the PML-N government was not only acknowledged by national institutions, but also by the international organisations.He said that Punjab province had performed better than all other provinces of the country in various fields and politics of the PML-N were based on development and progress. The PML-N leadership has always preferred the politics of values which is the reason that it has made its place in the hearts of people.

He said that after Senate elections, the PML-N would also win general election.