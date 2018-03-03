People to vote on deliverance, development in next election: Hamza Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD :Member National Assembly (MNA), Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday said people willsurely vote for those parties that carried out development works and delivered in constituencies by serving the masses. Talking to PTV, he said elements who had been engaged in the politics of blame-game, sit-in, used containers for hollow slogans, were now feeling ashamed with the timely holding of Senate election. He expressed the optimism that next general election would also be held on time in the country.

Orignally published by APP