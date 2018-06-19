People visit graveyards to remember their loved ones on Eid

Besides the joy of seeing family members, relatives and friends on Eid day, the citizens from all across the country including federal capital after offering Eid prayers traditionally start celebrating Eid by visiting graveyards to remember their late loved ones.

A report aired by a private news channel said, the elderly, women and children visited cemeteries in the morning on Eid to remember their parents and other relatives on the festive occasion.

The visitors cleaned graves and showered petals, as well as offering Fateha and lit incenses. Some laid wreaths while others sat in silence and remembered the old days. They were also seen reciting the verses of the Holy Quran beside the graves of their dear ones. It may be mentioned that the people generally started visiting graveyards during the last days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Flower stalls were set up near all major graveyards in the twin cities for visitors to buy flowers, incenses, rose water and petals. Seller outside graveyard, said, “We set up stalls a day before Eid for people’s convenience as many visit graveyards after the morning prayers.” “I have been visiting graveyard on the occasion of Eid since my childhood, I come there with my children,” said a citizen Mohsin Iftikhar, a government official residing in Islamabad F-6.—APP

