People visit cattle market till late night

Super Highway Cattle Market is in the full swing and people are visiting the market till late night. The market has received 15 thousand animals until now. The market has become too active and it is on the full of zip.

Administrator Cattle Market, Muzaffar Hassan, said that the animals are continuously coming to the market from interior of the country and 3 containers from Umarcoat and Nawabshah, loaded with the camels, will land into the market tonight.

VIP blocks at the cattle market have been set up and the owners of big cattle farms are ready to bring their animals of good breed within few days. Lighting system has been improved according to the modern methods that turned the cattle market into the temporary city of light.

Administrator Cattle Market, Muzaffar Hassan, said that a large number of women and kids are visiting the market due to the excellent arrangements and conducive environment in the market. All arrangement in the market has been finalized considering the families’ visit.