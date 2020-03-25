People urged to take precautionary measures against Covid-19

SRINAGAR In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Jamia Masjid Srinagar’s Anjuman Auqaf, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Grand Mufti of the territory, Mufti Nasirul-Islam, have appealed to the people of the territory to take utmost precautionary measures to save themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the globe. The Anjuman Auqaf in a statement asked the people to offer prayers at home to contain spread of coronavirus,the Anjuman has already suspended all congregational prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar for the time being, Kashmir Media Service reported. The statement said as the world battles Covid-19, Muslim communities around the globe are also carefully considering how best to continue with the religious activities while trying to minimise spread of the coronavirus. “With the increasing rate of transmission, number of deaths, and limited medical facilities available, all Islamic scholarly and medical advice points towards the curtailment of social contact as the key towards reducing the spread,” it said. “Hence, it is our public duty as Muslims to protect one another from harm, and it is evident the most effective way to do this now is to avoid social contact as much as possible. This includes in all walks of life, whether social, work or the mosques. It has become imperative that this extraordinary step is taken to ensure the safety and well being of all as is being done in many Muslim countries,” it maintained. Anjum Auqaf on behalf of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest, requests people to undertake these measures needed in such unprecedented times and put trust in Allah and His mercy and pray for the safety and protection of mankind in this grave crisis, the statement added. Meanwhile, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in his message said, as events are unfolding, extremely grim and difficult situation expected, handful of ventilators, inefficient testing facilities and over-burdened medical staff are the biggest concern in occupied Kashmir. “Keeping this in view, I request Imams and Muazins to offer obligatoy prayers with association of two