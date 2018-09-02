People urged to grow maximum plants

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

In order to reduce stunning rate up to 40 percent under EU- Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (PINS) has conducted several meetings with Community Institutes leaders for growing the Morringa Plants.

Mumtaz Ali Malik, the Agriculture officer, Agriculture Extensions Department Shikarpur, said that there is dire need for growing plants in houses and field for the betterment of environment adding that malnutrition is also sever in sindh especially northern Sindh, Morringa growing is the best for the poorest family who could not afford expensive fruits and other food in a workshop held at Union Council Bhirkan of Shikarpur for celebration of Pakistan day convened by Sindh Rural Support Organization where speakers urged that grow the plantation for better environment.

Share on: WhatsApp