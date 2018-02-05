People for UN sponsored investigation in Indian occupied Kashmir

Karachiites have expressed their absolute support to the rights to self-determination and dignified existence for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Citizens from different walks of life talking to APP, appreciating state stance towards Kashmir and dedicating February 5 every year as Kashmir Day, said United Nations must extend priority to investigate Indian atrocities in IOK.

“UN resolutions may not be obligatory but do hold a strong value in the present day of growing consciousness for human rights among the international community,” said Prof. Talat Wizarat Head of Center for Policy and Area Studies Department, Institute of Business Management (IoBM).

She reminded that world opinion in itself is important for every state particularly those aspiring to emerge as powers of any category.

Prof. Dr. Shaista Tabbasum, Department of International Relations said world community must realize their responsibility and extend due attention towards the demand of IOK inhabitants.

“There do exist examples of South Sudan and East Timor carved out of Sudan and Indonesia respectively on the basis of Right to Self Determination,” she said.

The scholar reminded that international community has also played its role in supporting the people of East Timor and South Sudan who too were claimed to be exposed to situation and status that are actually faced by the people of IOK.

Dr. Shahida Wizarat Khan, Head of Economic Research Center, Institute of Business Management said resolutions regarding Right to Self Determination made by people of Scotland in UK and Quebec province in Canada were repeatedly accepted as their genuine right.

“In cognizance of their rights referendum were also held at the two places and despite making their preference concerned communities still hold every right to review their decision through fresh referendum,” she elaborated.

The senior scholar said IOK has emerged to be a cause of serious situation in the region leading to series of terrorism related incidents in Pakistan.

These facts, she said must be duly and repeatedly highlighted by Pakistan and kept into consideration by the world community to prevent snowball affect of the conflict itself and growing frustration of the deprived and victimized people.

Dr. Shahida Wizarat called upon the international community to adopt a rational approach towards the Right to Self Determination of the people of IOK.

She regretted that while similar calls made by people belonging to first world could be witnessed drawing international attention yet plight of the people of IOK, suffering from past 70 years, was being simply ignored.—APP

