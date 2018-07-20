People to vote for performance in upcoming elections : Khaqan

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says people will vote for performance in upcoming general elections.

If voted to power, PML-N will speed up the journey of progress, talking to private news channel he

said.

The PML-N government, he claimed, had eliminated terrorism, besides restoring peace in the country. It also established hospitals and universities, and executed projects of public welfare, he added.

He said that some elements were engaged in creating anarchy in the country; they were enemies of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and their agenda was weakening the country.

