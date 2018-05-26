People to reject opportunists: PM

Sheikhupura

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said that those who were not loyal to the party could never be loyal to masses and the people will reject the opportunists in upcoming elections in July.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating gas supply to different localities of NA-136 constituency, the prime minister said the people would respond to such people in elections, who could only serve their own interests, not of the people.

The prime minister – who was accompanied by Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Dogar, MNA and local leadership of the party – said his party would stand victorious from Sheikhupura district in next elections too.

He told the gathering that the government had launched gas supply projects worth over Rs 10 billion during the last five years in the district with many of them already completed. He said it was the PML-N that always carried out massive development at such a huge scale and that was the difference between those who delivered and who made hollow claims.

He said it was people’s belief that only the PML-N could bring progress to Pakistan and make it an economic power. The prime minister recalled that the government had inherited gas crisis but now uninterrupted supply was being made to all consumers and around 1.6 million gas connections had been given, purely on merit.

Regarding Minister Rana Tanvir, the prime minister said the only reason behind his success throughout his 35-year political career was that he always remained loyal to his party through thick and thin.

Citing the networks of roads, motorways, power plants, airports, sea ports and mega projects being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said the PML-N had carried out record development work compared to last 65 years. He told the gathering that the parliament had passed a bill on Thursday for merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in what he said, the locals from FATA were comparing it with the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

Referring to the 100-day plan of action announced by the PTI, the prime minister said those who could do nothing during last 1500 days were now announcing 100-day plan. The PML-N had already executed the projects they were planning under their agenda. Advising the people to be aware of the impersonators, he said the PML-N always carried out politics of respect and dignity, not of abuses and immorality. Those who do not respect others cannot respect the vote either.

He hoped that people from Sheikhupura would elect the PML-N in next election considering as the only rightful party of their vote. It was Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N that made Pakistan a nuclear power some 20 years ago, he added. Agreeing to the demands of the local party leadership, the prime minister announced that Mananwala would be given the status of tehsil, besides announcing girls degree college and a stadium for the area.

He also announced that the Mananwala Chowk, Farooqabad bypass, and road between Sheikhupura and Khanqah Dogran would also be constructed. He said he would hold prime minister’s office till May 31 and hoped that PML-N would form the next government too and execute the said projects.

The prime minister asked Minister Rana Tanvir to inaugurate gas supply scheme in Chak 4 Risala and its suburbs as he had already directed the SNGPL to accelerate work on the project.—APP